Tried, Testes & Trusted

Low maintenance building products manufacturer, Kalsi Group is offering customers and specifiers peace of mind with the testing and assessment of its products, securing British Board of Agrément (BBA) certification and Kitemarks across its ranges.

Graham Wilde, national sales manager, Kalsi Group said, “Our products are tested, assessed and approved against national and industry standards, and we value the credibility and confidence that they provide. BBA certification and Kitemarks are a symbol of quality and reassurance for the construction industry, as a manufacturer of low maintenance building products it is crucial that our products meet the standards which underpin our industry.

“From a local tradesman to a local authority, our products have mass appeal and use. It’s important that our customers have faith in our products; that they can rely on them. That’s why we invest in independent testing by approved bodies, our customers and specifiers can trust our products.”

The Birmingham-based business is also a National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS) supplier and member of the Builders Merchant Federation (BMF). Kalsi Group prides itself on its commitment to the merchanting industry, and works closely with independent merchants in the building, roofing, plumbing, and timber sectors. The company also supports many specialist plastic stockists across the UK.

To find out more about Kalsi Group, its products and stockists visit www.kalsiplastics.co.uk, or contact a member of the team on 0121 693 0373 / email sales@kalsiplastics.co.uk.

