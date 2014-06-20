Updated brochure shows full Nexus range

Specifying modern brick-faced soffits just got easier, with the publication of Ancon’s new 16-page Nexus brochure.

Developed by Ancon and Ibstock Kevington, two of the UK’s leading specialists in structural support and prefabricated masonry components, Nexus is an advanced lightweight system that makes modern brick-faced soffits and lintels simple and achievable, particularly in fast-track environments.

Expanded and updated to include the full Nexus range of soffit units and lintels, the new brochure shows the various options now available for achieving different visual effects by varying the style and type of lightweight stainless steel carrier and real brick slip facing. Detailed case studies are also included to show how the prefabricated modular units have been used to provide flawless soffit solutions for three distinctly different building types.

Years of combined technical and manufacturing expertise ensures that the units are not only easy to handle and manoeuvre on site, even when access is limited, but are quick and easy to adjust for perfect alignment with the main building façade every time. Simple installation advice and specification clauses, included in the new brochure, help make life even easier for the specifier and contractor.

The new brochure is available to download from www.ancon.co.uk/Nexus