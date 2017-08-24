UVEX SAFETY (UK) LTD Partners with North American Safety Innovator HexArmor to Expand PPE Offerings in the UK

Following the announcement in October 2016 that the uvex safety group had acquired a substantial interest in HexArmor enabling its re-entry into the North American safety market, uvex and HexArmor are pleased to announce their partnership in the United Kingdom. UVEX SAFETY (UK) LTD will now stock, sell and market HexArmor safety products, adding high level cut, puncture, impact and abrasion resistant hand protection to its existing range.

“We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to offer industry-leading technology in cut, puncture and needlestick protection to our customers,” said John Gill, Managing Director of UVEX SAFETY (UK) LTD. “HexArmor has an excellent reputation in the North American PPE industry for leadership in innovative technology so being able to integrate and combine their expertise within the diverse uvex PPE portfolio increases our capability to provide measurably different solutions which keep people safe at work.”

HexArmor has been a safety leader in North America for over 15 years, with its signature SuperFabric® brand material inside many of their industry-leading products. SuperFabric is an unparalleled safety technology, offering the perfect balance of dexterity and high level cut protection. In addition to high cut resistance, HexArmor has pushed the boundaries of needlestick protection, abrasion resistance and impact protection.

“Having the opportunity to partner with uvex in the UK and expand our technology to this market is a huge step towards furthering our mission of sending all workers home safe, every day,” explained Steve VanErmen, President of HexArmor. “With uvex’s prestigious position in the UK safety industry, we’re excited to align our missions and resources together to offer a complete line of safety solutions for customers.”

Effective August 1, 2017, UVEX SAFETY (UK) LTD will be stocking a comprehensive range of HexArmor products, ensuring their prompt availability. Terms of the partnership were not disclosed. For additional information contact John Gill, Managing Director of UVEX SAFETY (UK) LTD at j.gill@uvex.co.uk or Jon Lime, Vice President of Global Sales at HexArmor at jon@hexarmor.com. About HexArmor Founded in 2004, HexArmor is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Co-founded by Steve VanErmen and Brent Lohrmann, HexArmor has defined the market for high-performance cut, puncture, and needle resistance. It also leads the industry in hand impact protection.

HexArmor employs more than 150 safety professionals who work hard each day to solve difficult hand protection problems for leading companies in oil and gas, construction, energy, lumber, pulp and paper, transportation, and other industrial segments. About uvex group The uvex group brings together three globally active companies under one roof: the uvex safety group, the uvex sports group (with uvex sports and Alpina Sports), and Filtral. The uvex group is represented in 22 countries by 48 subsidiaries but chooses to do most of its manufacturing in Germany and Europe.

Two thirds of the company’s 2.300-strong workforce (as at 31 July, 2016) is employed in Germany. uvex sports group is a global partner to international elite sport and equips a host of top athletes. The motto protecting people is at the heart of the company’s activities. uvex group develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services for the safety and protection of people at work, in sport and for leisure pursuits. Press contact: UVEX SAFETY (UK) LTD John Gill Managing Director uvex House Farnham Trading Estate Farnham Surrey GU9 9NW 01252 731200