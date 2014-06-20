What makes 80,000 UK construction workers ill each year ?

Every year, according to the Health & Safety Executive, around 80,000 building and construction workers in the UK suffer from an illness or injury caused or made worse by their work. Of these, 52,000 conditions are put down to MSDs, musculo-skeletal disorders.

Hand, wrist and arm muscle strains and injuries are not only painful but often lead to lost working time or, for the self employed, loss of business. Constant repetition of some actions, often unavoidable, can result in strain even if they don’t feel all that strenuous at the time.

“Using ergonomic, well balanced hand tools can reduce muscular stress in the hands, provide greater comfort, reduce vibration through the hands and help avoid blisters and pressure points,” say experts at Bahco, who sell more than 550 different ergonomic tools.

Here are some useful tips from Bahco: Choose tools with a handle long enough to distribute pressure evenly over the palm, eliminating pressure points; Spring loaded pliers are good as long as you can lock them; Tools should allow you ‘precision grip,’ allowing small movements with your index finger and thumb, or ‘force grip,’ such as holding a hammer, or both; When buying a large screwdriver look for one designed to optimize the torque transmitted; When choosing pliers remember that the longer the shank, the lower the cutting force you will need. To see the full range of Bahco ergonomic tools visit: www.bahco.com