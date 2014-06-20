Worktops Leverage Levenshulme Housing Project

A housing scheme in Levenshulme, greater Manchester has maximised budgets and installation times thanks to specification of unique surfaces from Maxtop Quartz.

The Black Onyx Sparkle Maxtop Quartz worktop was selected by MCI Developments and has been installed within six of the 42 properties.

Allen Burns, commercial manager of MCI Developments, commented: “We offered to try the Maxtop Quartz surface because the housing scheme is located close to the Maxtop headquarters. We’re always looking at new and innovative products, so wanted to give them a try.

We were looking for a product that was durable and easy on the eye and Maxtop definitely fit the criteria.

We ordered 39 metres of the product and were really happy with how easy it was to install – it was done in no time, which meant that we could quickly move forward with other fit out.”

Fitted within the six homes which will be made available for private sale, the housing scheme will also include 22 homes for affordable rent and 14 properties for shared ownership sale. Priority for the properties will be given to people who currently live or work locally and existing social housing tenants.

Maxtop Quartz, which is available in up to ten finishes and comes with a 25-year guarantee, is a unique product in the surface market. Featuring a patented interior honeycomb structure, the product offers the aesthetic benefits of a solid stone surface, with the advantage of a deeper 40mm profile.

Allen continued: “The Maxtop Quartz surface is a quality product and a great alternative to solid stone surfaces. As with projects of this nature, costs were tight and we’ve been able to get the finish we were looking for within our strict budget. We trust the durability of the surface will make it money well spent.”

Stephen Moss, managing director of Maxtop Quartz Ltd, concluded: “It is fantastic to have our surfaces installed in a development site just around the corner from us in Levenshulme. The Maxtop Quartz surface is ideal for these types of housing projects where timescales and budgets need to be met. While the quartz exterior adds a quality finish to the product and a luxurious feel to the kitchen environment.”

For more information about Maxtop please visit www.maxtopquartz.co.uk , call 0161 224 0333 or visit the Maxtop YouTube page to watch a short installation video.