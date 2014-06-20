You’re invited the JJ ROOFING SUPPLIES specialist roofing trade show

J Roofing Supplies is hosting one of the primary roofing trade shows of the year on Tuesday, July 4th at their Cricklewood branch, Staples Corner Business Park.

Exhibiting the biggest brands in the business, new products and the latest in roofing innovations and practices, this is a leading event in the industry calendar and attendance is free of charge.

All the key brands in the roofing industry will be showcased including Velux, IcoPal, Redlands, Marley Eternit, Cromar Building Products, FloPlast, Klober, Duratech Roof Windows and DeWalt among many others. Production demos will also be performed giving insight into supplier practices.

The expert staff from JJ Roofing Supplies will be on hand to offer support and advice. There will some fantastic, cost saving offers will be available on the day only, including competitions, games and giveaways.

Thousands of products are in stock at low prices and boast the JJ Roofing Supplies Price Match Guarantee, where they match any cheaper quote you receive elsewhere. In addition, next day delivery nationwide is provided, offering a quality, all-inclusive service from start to finish.

See: www.jjroofingsupplies.co.uk/roofing-trade-show

By registering, you will receive, on the day, a free goody bag worth £25. Plus there will be free bacon rolls, hot dogs and refreshments, so come and have breakfast and lunch on JJ Roofing Supplies.

The trade show takes place from 7am - 4.30pm at Unit 1 Staples Corner Business Park, NW2 6LU. www.jjroofingsupplies.co.uk/roofing-trade-show