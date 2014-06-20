Product News

Intratone returns to CIH for fifth year running

(Stand C31, Manchester Central) Intratone, one of Europe’s largest access control specialists, will be exhibiting its wireless intercom and access control systems to prospective clients and delegates at the Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) Conference and Exhibition for the fifth year running, at Manchester Central from 27th – 29th June.

Studor show the way to health & hygiene in the bathroom

Whilst unpleasant, a bad smell in the bathroom is not in itself dangerous. However, it may well be indicative of a more serious and potentially life-threatening issue. The smell can indicate that the water trap seal – the only barrier between the drainage system and the living space – has been lost, potentially posing serious health risks.

History colours design

Dramatic wall design at the refurbished Tottenham Court Road Underground Station is reminding the public just how stunning centuries old terrazzo materials can be when specified for walls and floors

Comar 5P.i Advanced Window System

Using latest thermal break technology to produce windows for the next generation of solutions

Purdy Syntox range remains at the forefront of superior paintbrushes

With more than 90 years’ experience as creators of individual, hand-crafted brushes that have become renowned for timeless, professional quality, look no further than Purdy paint brushes to fulfil any decorating needs.

Gas powered heat pump for home

South West Heat Pumps Ltd. (SWHP) has installed a Robur K18 gas powered heat pump boiler to provide heating and hot water to a three bedroom home in Gunnislake, Devon.

Owner Mr. Jackson, along with SWHP, evaluated a range of possible replacements for his old, inefficient non-condensing boiler and decided on the Robur K18 as the most cost-effective solution.

New run-through horns mark RTF's 18th Anniversary with The VEKA UK Group

Express Trade Frames has announced an exciting new extension to its suite of PVC-U window systems from The VEKA UK Group, with a run-through horn option for its top-swung casement windows.

Cellecta expands its portfolio with the addition of RUBBERfon®

Cellecta, the UK’s leading manufacturer of Acoustic & Thermal Insulation have launched their latest product range to an ever-expanding Acoustic range with the introduction of RUBBERfon® ULTRATOP & RUBBERfon® IMPACT.

Total sales of unique new technology cavity wall spacer system

Somerset business SureCav is celebrating with Yeovil firm Cavity Trays as it reaches production of its half millionth unit of this unique innovative technology designed for cavity wall construction that ensures clean and moisture free cavities, providing more floor space and allowing better insulation within the wall cavity.

Maxtop helps family on BBC DIY SOS Big Build

Worktop specialist Maxtop, has worked with DIY SOS to help renovate the kitchen of a family in need.

Success for evolved by JT as it expands size range

Leading UK shower tray manufacturer, JT, has announced three new sizes for the Evolved range following its excellent first six months in the market. The award-winning product that fuses both tray and wet room concepts is now available as a 1400 x 900, 1500 x 800 and 1600 x 800.

Mapei’s Ultimate Leveller 1210

Mapei Ultimate Leveller 1210 is a professional self-levelling smoothing compound, designed for use on internal floors in both commercial and domestic applications prior to the installation of floor coverings on new or existing concrete, screeds, stone or ceramic tiles.

Iso Chemie ISO-TOP Winframer

ISO CHEMIE’s ISO-TOP WINFRAMER thermal insulating and load bearing bracket system of the rapid and effective installation of windows, is now available in varying sizes from 80mm to 200mm to suit window depths.

Prime Minister calls Snap General Election: BSRIA Response

BSRIA has responded to the Prime Minister’s announcement that there will be a General Election on Thursday 8th June, subject to Parliamentary approval.

Meet the new SL25 lightweight flood barrier from IBS

Worldwide leaders in demountable flood protection systems, IBS, have just released their smallest, lightest system to date.

Classic with a Modern Twist

Interior design like all fashion evolves with the times and so the march of contemporary movement can often seem relentless.

Archers receives a facelift from Remmers

The exterior of this iconic building was suffering with high levels of damage, including salt ingress and excessive cracking to the render and brickwork.

Saint-Gobain PAM UK extends Vortx Roof Drainage Range

Saint-Gobain PAM UK has extended its range of cast iron Vortx roof outlets to include 880 and 45o angled outlets with flat and domed grates for flat roofs.

Ronseal becomes first UK woodcare range to receive BBA certicate

Ronseal is launching a new range of woodcare products into the UK trade, exclusively. The Ronseal Trade range will see a BBA certification and a new packaging design introduced in April 2017.

New life to intimate care

The new and improved Vita range of wash & dry toilets give people a stylish solution to retaining independence and dignity in the bathroom.

Snickers WorkTrousers are getting even ‘Smarter’

Snickers Workwear has always been renowned for its modern designs, innovative functionality and market-leading fabric technology.

Greater customer choice with new Fibo wall panel designs

Bathroom and wet room wall panel manufacturer Fibo UK has recently added new designs to Marcato Tile, its popular premium panel range.

WernerCo Launches new range of BOSS® access solutions for the hire industry

BoSS, the market-leading brand for access solutions, has launched a new range of configured access equipment, designed to make working over obstacles easier and safer.

Soundsecure internal apartment Doorsets

Specifically created to meet the complex and demanding Building Regulations relating to apartment internal entrance locations.

Bright & colourful learning on laminate

Bold and striking Rosso high pressure laminate from Abet Laminati is making a splash in a children’s washing and breakout area at St Helen’s Catholic School in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex.

