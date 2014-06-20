ALPRO launch their new range of concealed and rim mounted exit devices Innovation and quality at competitive prices

The Alpro Hardware Division of IEC Limited has announced the release of the new Alpro range of CE tested exit devices in both concealed vertical rod and rim mounted models.

Panic hardware is a vital and important product in the design and installation of exit doors. Designed to allow the safe and speedy exit of personnel down an escape route in the event of a major emergency.

It has been designed to enable the simplest touch of the touch bar or crash bar to operate the door and thereby allow people to escape. New European standards now govern the manufacture and installation of this equipment, as these devices are “Life safety” devices and it is therefore crucial, they are produced in line with the requisite standards and quality requirements.

Surface, concealed, rim and latch models are available, but care should be taken when selecting the correct panic hardware, depending on the application required. If you are unsure of the requirement, please contact us for further advice.

Alpro Architectural Hardware’s new range comprises a concealed vertical rod model, designed for use with narrow stile commercial aluminium doors. The concealed rod model adding to the security of the door. The crossbar is designed with simplicity in mind, yet will provide years of smooth, reliable operation. The rim version is fitted with the same field sizeable crossbar, enabling adjustments to be made to suit the overall width of door installation.

Extension rods are available for taller doors. These units are the perfect solution to the ever growing need for safety. Both units have been comprehensively tested to the relevant CE test requirements and test information is available upon request.

Keith Parry, Alpro’s Sales Director says “The comprehensive performance specification of the units, coupled with the overall quality and innovation, enable us to offer a versatile product at a competitive price. Illustrating once again Alpro’s stated aim of offering quality and service to the industry in general. We have been asked numerous times by our customers for products of this kind. Alpro prides itself on listening to customers and their requirements, so this was a natural fit with the other products within the Alpro product portfolio.”

Alpro products are available in the UK from IEC Limited and through all major security product distributors.