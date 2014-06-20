Altecnic to launch most advanced electronic HIU at Ecobuild

The most advanced electronic heat interface unit (HIU) ever seen – offering a host of unique benefits to heating system specifiers – will be launched at Ecobuild by Altecnic, the UK’s leading supplier of the highest quality commercial plumbing and heating components.

Part of the Caleffi group, Altecnic is renowned for its technical innovation and ability to create market leading solutions that deliver lifetime cost savings for the construction and plumbing industries.

Altecnic’s HIUs are already the most efficient among UK volume manufacturers and keep running costs and even initial capital expenditure down to a bare minimum. The new SmartSat range to be shown on stand D138 will mark a paradigm shift in HIU technology, system efficiency and benefits for installers and users alike.

At the same time, Altecnic will showcase its complete range of commercial balancing valves, including PICVs, DPCVs and everything required to specify cutting edge HIUs into district heating networks. Finally, Altecnic will show its core range of award winning HIU products, which are among the most efficient in the marketplace, a sophisticated new piece of software that helps to demonstrate the technology, and the supporting expertise that backs every single HIU that Altecnic supplies.

Customers who visit the company’s stand will be able to discuss the very latest trends and technological breakthroughs with two of the industry’s most respected experts – Altecnic’s Managing Director Alan Sherwin and National Specification Manager for commercial products Neil Parry, one of the sector’s most knowledgeable people regarding heating networks and one-stop shop district heating solutions.