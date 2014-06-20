Aluprof & Pyroguard Collaborate

Bringing together more than eight decades of technical industry experience, fire door & window partition systems specialists Aluprof and fire glass experts Pyroguard, have completed an ambitious testing programme for a new, cost-efficient, non-insulated, slimline fire-resistant glazing system for the UK and European market.

Following two years of collaboration, the new MB-45EW framing system has been developed and rigorously tested for applications where non-insulated screens and doors are required. A first for the UK market, the slim system exceeds the current ratings of E30 and EW requirements with additional radiation reduction. Suitable for internal applications, the framing system also offers a smoke-proof screen arrangement with doors, compliant with EN13502-2. Pyroguard Integrity Plus glass is the first fire glazing tested and certified for the new system delivering El 15 and EW30 fire performance along with 1B1 impact protection.

Wojciech Brozyna, Managing Director at Aluprof UK, commented: “As we’ve strived to deliver a solution which is effective, cost-efficient and aesthetically pleasing to suit the needs of specifiers today, we’ve had to overcome several challenges. The expertise of Pyroguard has been invaluable and by combining our efforts throughout the testing phase we have created a solution which exceeds current safety requirements to deliver advanced protection.”

“Glazing often plays a vital role in modern buildings, but meeting functional safety requirements needn’t come at the expense of aesthetics,” says Vince Crook, Technical Director at Pyroguard. “By collaborating with Aluprof, we’ve been able to develop a fully-accredited and certified framing solution which utilises the key characteristics of our high-performing products – namely design and 1B1-classified impact protection, in addition to essential EI 15 and EW30 safety requirements.”

Aluprof’s extensive range of systems extend to unitised curtain walling, sliding folding doors, commercial doors systems and a wide range of window systems, all of which are increasingly being specified on a variety of residential and commercial projects across the UK and overseas. All systems are designed and installed by selected, specially trained companies to ensure each product meets Aluprof’s exacting standards. Further information is available on the company website at aluprof.co.uk.