An inside look at the Starrett showroom

www.starrett.co.uk Saw blade specialist, Starrett has invested its knowledge in band saw machines, blades and hole saws into a newly launched showroom and demonstration zone in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire. Starrett’s new southern base means that customers needn’t travel to Starrett’s UK manufacturing headquarters in the Scottish Borders to gain expert knowledge on the company’s range of equipment. The area is open to the public six days a week, with Starrett’s technical support team visiting the site on a regular basis.

Starrett’s new showroom is based on the Newton Trading Estate within the facility of engineering distributor, Tewkesbury Saw Ltd. Alongside its collection of band saw machines, from bench top to large, semi-automatic machines, the demonstration zone also showcases the range of hole saws and power tool accessories. The Starrett hole saw offering has expanded dramatically from the standard, ‘go-to’ bi-metal hole saw that most contractors are familiar with. The range incorporates an entire family of products, each of which has been designed to cut different materials across a range of applications.

Starrett’s range of diamond grit hole saws, for example, feature a diamond coated cutting edge which is ideal for cutting ceramic and abrasive metals. The edge is permanently bonded to a tough steel body, enabling the hole saw to deliver a smooth surface finish, even when dealing with glass or porcelain.

Starrett has dedicated an entire work station in the demonstration zone to its range of hole saws, with technical support staff on hand to answer any questions about the products and demonstrate the hole saws and hole saw accessories against a range of materials.

“Whether you are a plumber, electrician or a carpenter, all tradesmen will be familiar with the challenges involved in cutting and fitting materials like metal, glass or wood,” explained John Cove, marketing manager at Starrett. “However, it is always surprising to us how many tradesmen believe that all surfaces can be tackled effectively with the same type of hole saw.

“The hole saw workstation within the Tewkesbury demonstration facility provides tradesmen and contractors with an opportunity to challenge the versatility of our hole saw range against a variety of materials and get some useful tips on how to make your hole saw blades last longer.”

There is no appointment necessary to visit the Starrett demonstration area in Tewkesbury. The zone is open to the public from Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm and on Saturday mornings until midday. However, if you would like to book a consultation with one of Starrett’s technical advisors, or find out more about Starrett and its product range before visiting, please visit the Starrett website or call +44 (0)1835 863501.