Anawim Women’s Charity chooses Myson for warm welcome

A new purpose-built accommodation for women released from prison, heated with the help of Myson radiators, has been opened by Anawim, a women’s charity, in Birmingham. With 38 Myson Plan Compact radiators and 11 Myson Low Surface Temperature radiators (LSTs) heated by a gas source at the £1.1 million development, Anawim is guaranteed to offer a warm welcome in a comfortable environment to all who need their services.

Myson LST is ideal for spaces used by young children at Anawim. The secure outer casing provides protection from burning for small hands, whilst offering easy access for cleaning and maintenance. The LSTs are also designed with rounded edges so that end users are protected against injury. The rest of the building is fitted with Myson Plan Compact radiators, which have an elegant minimalist flat panel making them both stylish and practical.

Joy Doal, Director of Anawim Women’s Centre, explained, “We chose Myson radiators because they were the best possible proven quality at the best price. As a charity, we have to be sure that we are getting the best value for money that we possibly can, without compromising our mission.

“For 30 years, Anawim’s mission has been to keep families together and support women and children towards independence, regular employment and dignity. Our previous building was supposed to be temporary and consisted of metal units where we boiled in the summer and froze in the winter. Now, in our new building, every area will be comfortable, warm and welcoming to everyone who visits us.”

The first floor of the new building provides accommodation for up to six women recently released from prison, whilst downstairs will house Anawim’s prison in-reach and street outreach teams, a crèche and a money advice service. Kelly Smith, Product Manager for Myson Radiators, explains, “It’s very satisfying to have our products chosen by a charity that offers such tangible benefit to those it serves. Working with the installer, we were able to find the best and most complete solution for the project, to enable Anawim’s work to continue and grow. The LSTs are safer for children because of their low surface temperature and rounded design, while Plan Compact radiators offer a sleek and elegant heating solution, which is both stylish and easy to keep clean, combining great looks and maximum practicality. Our products help create a safe, attractive and comfortable environment for Anawim staff, visitors and service users.”

The Myson Plan Compact and LST are engineered to the highest standards and come with a 10-year product guarantee for added peace of mind.

