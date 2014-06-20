Apprentices honoured at construction firm’s annual awards

Builder and developer, Seddon, has named the winners of its annual apprenticeship awards, which recognise the work done in 2016 by the company’s talented trainees.

The Seddon Building Skills Awards recognise apprentices who have gone above and beyond in their roles and the people who have helped them on their way.

Jake Horoszczak, 23 from Ashton-under-Lyne, was named Apprentice of the Year at Seddon’s Building Skills Awards on Friday, 4 November.

The third-year bricklaying apprentice, is currently working on Seddon’s Hindley Town Yard scheme, and recently was a regional North West winner at CITB’s SkillBuild. He was honoured for his can-do attitude, eagerness to learn and passion for the industry.

Jake said: “It’s a real honour to pick up an award for my all hard work. It’s always nice to come first in something and I think it will help me on my career path.”

Other nominees for the award included painting and decorating level three apprentice, Simon Williamson, who was highly commended by the judges, and Grant Sweetman, who’s training towards plumbing level three.

Tony Costello, head of training at Seddon, said: “For us to succeed as a business, and to improve the industry as a whole, we must continue to nurture and develop the skills of young people. That way, we can keep Seddon going for another 125 years”.

Corey Pennington, a multi-skilled apprentice, was named Rising Star, having been described as a highly self-motivated, natural tradesperson.

Corey said: “It feels amazing to win an award for something I absolutely love doing. I chose a Seddon apprenticeship as I’d always wanted to get into construction. It’s a great way to progress and earn whilst you learn”.

As well as honouring apprentices who have gone the extra mile, Seddon also presented the High Achiever Award to trainee quantity surveyor Ryan Hargreaves, who has been with Seddon for four years and recently graduated with first-class honours from Salford University.

Tony Costello added: “As a past apprentice myself, I feel immensely proud when I see the winners collect their awards and receive recognition for their efforts. These awards are all about showcasing and appreciating the fantastic talent we have here at Seddon”.

The Inspiration Award was given to Craig Buckley, electrical and mechanical fitter at the firm’s Bolton plant, Chris Skinner of Salford College took home the Assessor Award.