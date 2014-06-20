ArcHaus Receives a Facelift from Remmers

The exterior of this iconic building was suffering with high levels of damage, including salt ingress and excessive cracking to the render and brickwork.

Salt Inhibitor was used as a ‘masonry salt blocker’ and applied to the exposed brickwork. Large areas of the render were repaired with Restoration Render and the deep section repairs were completed with Remmers Betofix R2, a fast curing, high strength concrete repair mortar.

OS Concre Fill and Impregnation Primer were also applied prior to the application of the final protective coating system.

To mitigate reflective cracking in the future, Remmers Elastoflex system with reinforcement was applied throughout, giving a high degree of finish to the exterior of this 1930’s landmark building.