Atkinson & Kirby launch new website

Leading timber flooring specialist, Atkinson & Kirby has launched a new website to enhance the overall user experience for visitors.

Users can now enjoy enhanced navigation and functionality, making the experience much more accessible. The new visually appealing, and easy to use website also provides mobile device users with an updated viewing experience that works perfectly with all web browsers.

The site showcases Atkinson & Kirby’s full range of flooring solutions, complete with detailed product information, and the updated case study section on the website also provides clients with the option to view previous examples of Atkinson & Kirby’s work, which includes a number of high profile domestic and commercial projects.

Visitors can also keep up to date with company news, including information on the flooring industry in general, via the additional news section.

For clients looking for information on installing products, the new advice centre tab is clearly signposted on the homepage to provide customers with up to date product information, to ensure that all users have the necessary data required. The renewed advice section also provides users with a range of installation and maintenance instructions to aid customers with the installation of Atkinson & Kirby’s products.

Since the site launched at the end of January, the volume of traffic to the webpage has doubled, with customers offering excellent feedback on the functionality of the new website. Users have also been impressed with the new option to request flooring samples, giving customers the opportunity to see different flooring styles before purchasing.

Paul Martin, Group Product Marketing Manager for the Archwood Group, which includes Atkinson & Kirby, said: “The launch of the new website will offer visitors the chance to see our full range of flooring options for both private and commercial applications. The simplistic layout not only makes it easier for our customers to browse the site, but it also provides a much more user-friendly experience, making it easier for clients to browse the flooring options available.”

The new website will be regularly updated by our in-house sales team to make sure the highest level of customer service is provided”.

For more information on Atkinson & Kirby, including its range of flooring options, visit the new website at www.akirby.co.uk or visit the company’s Facebook or Twitter channels.