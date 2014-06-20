Beat spring damp with Safeguard!

As winter (finally!) moves into spring, and we run the risk of getting into the spring rainy reason proper; Safeguard – the UK’s leading specialist in damp-proofing and waterproofing technology – is giving you the chance to win one of its Drybase Flex kits to help you keep damp at bay.

There are 10 kits to be one – worth over £70 each – that will give you a fast, convenient and effective solution to tackle 3.6m2 of damp. The compact kit form of Safeguard’s Drybase range which is ideal for tackling smaller areas of hard-to-treat damp; or as a handy ‘on the van’ option for instant use. The kit form of Drybase simply comprises a 3.6m2 roll of Drybase Flex Membrane and two 10kg bags of Drybase Flex Adhesive – just the right amount to fix the membrane provided. Drybase Flex Membrane is a highly durable and flexible membrane for direct application to walls that have been affected by dampness and salt contamination. The fleece lined membrane can be quickly and easily applied to walls using the specially formulated adhesive. It can be plastered onto directly creating a versatile solution to the problem of damp walls, when it is not possible to stop the damp at its source. The Drybase range of damp-proof coverings, coatings and membrane has been designed to provide a comprehensive and effective damp-proofing solution when the circumstances do not lend themselves to usual remedies. The collection comes into its own when it is necessary to apply damp-proof barriers over floors and walls; particularly when it is difficult to create or reinstate damp-proof courses or tackle penetrating damp because of, for example, access issues. Other products in the Drybase range include Drybase Liquid-Applied DPM and Drybase ECS Epoxy Floor Coatings and Drybase Flex Membrane. For full details of the Drybase range, visit: www.safeguardeurope.com/ products/drybase

To win one of the Safeguard Drybase Kits, answer the simple question below and send your choice by email to: safeguard@facta.co.uk with your name, address and telephone number. Only winners will be contacted. Deadline for entries is June 30th 2018. Which one of these is not available from Safeguard? • Stormdry Masonry Protection Cream • The Dryzone Rising Damp Renovation Range • The Musto MPX Pro Offshore range • The Roxil Landscaping Protection range