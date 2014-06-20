Beautiful Art Christmas Cards: Personalised, printed and posted for 85p (+vat)

LoveFromTheArtist (CIC) which supports the visual arts and British artists has joined forces with leading hybrid mail provider Docmail to provide an online Christmas card service which will allow customers to select an image from an extensive gallery, personalise the message in each card and then print and post for only 85p (+vat) per card https://docmailservices.co.uk/christmascards/

The curated collection includes a huge range of designs and styles to suit every taste. You can also select designs on a regional basis if you want to support a local artist.

Ian Lacey from LoveFromTheArtist said, ‘This is a wonderful opportunity for customers to be able to send personalised but affordable Christmas cards of the very highest diversity and quality while providing a real boost to small enterprises and helping our great art tradition to flourish’.

Customers register for a free account, select the card image, write the message, add the address and click to post. Cards are A5, printed on best quality, 350gsm silk stock and are sent 2nd class post. Addresses can be saved for future use.

Victoria Coates, Client Services Manager from Docmail said, ‘Our business has always been about saving our customers time and money on their letters, cards and post and it’s wonderful to now be able to help businesses and organisations spread seasonal cheer when time is at a premium and counting the pennies matters most’.

The Docmail team can help with any mailing and can even set up your order for you. Call 01761 409701 or 01761 409702.