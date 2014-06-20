Best Selling “Floor Mounted Pump Station” gets a “Major” Update

The DrainMajor is Aldermaston based Pump specialists Pump Technology’s best selling waste water and hot water, floor mounted pump system. It now has a completely new and re-designed tank,

Custom manufactured from Polyethylene, the new tank (which, by the way, is recyclable at the end of its working life) features a sealed lid that can be simply removed via four screws for easy service and maintenance access .

It is extremely tough and rugged and, unlike many other waste water pumping systems, has been specially designed to withstand hot water from combination ovens, washing machines, glass washers, dishwashers or commercial sinks.

The interior has been built to take a range of pumps, making it an extremely flexible option for offices, schools, shops, pubs, restaurants, factories, hospitals and warehouses.

For specifiers and installers, the unit offers tremendous flexibility since there is no pre-formed invert allowing it to be positioned to suit each particular application.

The DrainMajor is a fully automatic waste water pumping system suitable for domestic and commercial installations where gravity drainage is not possible and waste water needs to be collected and pumped to the drainage system.

Jeremy Brownlee, MD of Pump Technology Ltd. explains “We designed and started manufacturing this product over 22 years ago to meet an unfulfilled demand for a reliable, efficient and economical product for a specific need”.

“Over the years the DrainMajor has proved to be one of our best sellers and this new version will continue to provide our customers with the perfect solution for this type of application”.