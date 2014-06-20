Bright & Colourful learning on laminate

Bold and striking Rosso high pressure laminate from Abet Laminati is making a splash in a children’s washing and breakout area at St Helen’s Catholic School in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex.

As part of a beautifully-designed first floor extension by local architects SK Architects, six new classrooms, a studio and a central breakout area has been added in bold and bright colours more than doubling the school’s capacity.

Specialist furniture manufacturer Benchmark FF&E Solutions was employed to create the innovative scallop-shaped wash and utility stations which were cleverly moulded around yellow columns housing sunpipes. Abet’s bright red Rosso colour in a high gloss HR-LAQ finish was used to clad the sides of the stations while compact grade was placed on the top coupling high performance with an attractive appearance. The compact grade on the surface was carefully routered out to allow for under cabinet sinks and drainage lines to be created.

HR-LAQ is a high gloss finish available in 28 bold and bright colours. Its unique finish comes from a unique formula applied to the surface layer that can maintain the level of glossy shine while offering long life cycle performance in terms of durability, scratch and impact resistance; perfect for this kind of heavy use environment where children are playing.

Abet Laminati’s compact grade High Pressure Laminates is also popular for other types of heavy duty application, such as lockers, table tops, vanity units and cubicles. Their finish provides a tactile, hardwearing and attractive surface coupled with excellent resistance to impact, scratches and abrasion.