Bushboard Set to Change Perception of Bathroom Wall Panelling

Bushboard is set to change perceptions about bathroom wall cladding. The company’s NUANCE range of bathroom wall panelling products is proving popular with designers, facilities manager and builders that are specialising in small developments, student and residential accomodation as well as general contractors.

Paul Findley, product manager for Bushboard, explains: “Bushboard’s aim is to change attitudes to what is an out-and-out alternative to tiling. Advances in materials, technologies, finishes and textures means that NUANCE offers stunning design advantages as well as tangible savings on installation time, budget, and ongoing maintenance. This is proven product fully recognised by specifiers working at the sharp-end of building and refurbishment projects. Until now panelling has had a dreary, cheap reputation - with NUANCE we will change that.”

NUANCE panels are manufactured using a patented core that is 100 percent impervious to water. The panels can be used for walls, around the bath or basin, inside a shower enclosure or to create a true wet room. Because there is no need for trims or extrusions, Nuance panels present a sleek, seam free look that is especially effective in smaller bathrooms. The panelling is easy to clean too – no grout lines to attract grime, limescale and mould. All that is needed is a wipe down with a damp cloth and mild detergent.

The Nuance range is supported by a full-colour brochure that shows the range of patterns and finishes available and has detailed plans on how to create different looks including hotel style, a family bathroom and a wet room. The panels come with a 15-year guarantee and matching laminate worktops are available to complete the look.

