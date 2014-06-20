CCF launches fund for Manchester Arena attack

Cheshire Community Foundation has set up a fund following the attack at Manchester Arena last night.

All the money raised by the public will go to help the victims and families.

Cheshire Community Foundation, which has its head office in Northwich, Cheshire, connects charitable donors with the causes that matter across Cheshire and Warrington.

The foundation was established in 2011 with the help of its Patron, the late Duke of Westminster.

Zoe Sheppard, Chief Executive of Cheshire Community Foundation, said: “All of us connected with Cheshire Community Foundation are horrified by the news of the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena last night.

“A great number of people from Cheshire would have attended the Ariana Grande concert or may have been personally affected by the attack.

“We know that people in Cheshire and Warrington want to do something to help so we have set up a fund to raise money for the victims and their families.

“As a community, it is so important that we all pull together at times like this.”

If you would like to make a donation, please visit Cheshire Community Foundation’s My Donate page: http://mydonate.bt.com/events/ccfmanchesterarenaattack/441117