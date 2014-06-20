Cellecta expands its portfolio with the addition of RUBBERfon®

Cellecta, the UK’s leading manufacturer of Acoustic & Thermal Insulation have launched their latest product range to an ever-expanding Acoustic range with the introduction of RUBBERfon® ULTRATOP & RUBBERfon® IMPACT.

Made from 100% Recycled Rubber and Cork content, the product is suitable for all floor finishes including ceramic tiles, vinyl, wood and laminates.

“The importance of offering the right variety of products remains core to the business – Customer demand, and market needs have been a major driving force for this addition with orders already been taken.” Lee Baxter - Southern Divisional Sales & Technical Director

Following extensive testing, RUBBERfon® ULTRATOP & RUBBERfon® IMPACT have excellent Sound Proofing & Noise Reduction acoustic performance.

RUBBERfon’s High compressive strength makes it suitable for a multitude of applications including underfloor heating.

Whether you’re looking for product range dimensions or technical information to use in your design and product selection, we can help you, contact our highly skilled technical team on 01634 29 66 77 or email technical@cellecta.co.uk