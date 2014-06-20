Classic with a Modern Twist

Interior design like all fashion evolves with the times and so the march of contemporary movement can often seem relentless. Of course a sense of tradition and warmth for the past often shapes our thinking with modern decor and so it is hardly surprising that Vicaima has seen a trend for panelled doors making a noticeable return over the past year. In response to this latest vogue, Vicaima have reinvigorated their Classic K range to provide a modern twist to an old favourite with some exciting new finishes.

The Vicaima Classic K Range takes elements of shaker styling but with a more up-to-date and appealing look for the modern generation of interior panelled doors. Available in 1, 2, 3 and 4 panel designs, together with glazed options, Classic K doors offer a solid construction with real veneer faces, together with white or primed for on-site painting if required. In addition to the ever popular veneer options, Vicaima have also extended the range to include 6 new factory stained Ash finishes and for that ultra-smooth pure look, a new Satin White finish. All doors are available with fire and security options and can also be supplied as Portaro matching door and frame systems where required.