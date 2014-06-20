ClicBox Carcassing; saving you time and money

An innovative cabinet system that allows the construction of carcass units in as little as 30 seconds, BA Clic Components is bringing real cost effective change to clients with a revolutionary new concept in cabinet construction; ClicBox.

BA Clic Components is an exciting new business that offers clients a new and innovative concept in kitchen cabinets that uses the patented ‘Uniclic for furniture’ technology. BA Clic Components was established in August 2016, after successfully negotiated a licensing agreement with UNILIN to sell its Uniclic technology, while taking on the ongoing and future production of all Clic Components and ClicBox units to existing UNILIN customers within the UK and Ireland. As a result of the agreement BA Clic Components is now responsible for the full sales, promotion and marketing activities of both Clic Components and ClicBox, while activity promoting the product range through existing and new distributors and stockists alike.

Operating from a newly purchased 52,000 sq ft factory in South Yorkshire, this site features the very latest production equipment where a driven workforce has been assembled to fully promote and progress the ClicBox brand. The establishment of the new site signals the beginning of a dynamic ‘Join the Kitchen Cabinet Revolution’ campaign, with the innovative ClicBox at its heart. The revolutionary design of the ClicBox concept will appeal directly to a broad base of clients including merchant groups, kitchen fitters, dealers, builders and developers, truly proving to be a defining change within the kitchen manufacturing and construction industries.

When compared to traditional methods of kitchen furniture and cabinet construction, BA ClicBox offers several advantages in that it is:

• Easy to assemble

• Is easy to transport, handle and deliver to sites

• Takes up to 69 per cent less van space

• Can be assembled on site up to five times faster than normal flat pack cabinets

• Requires no tools, glues or fittings

• No fittings mean none can get lost

• Is stronger than traditional cabinet designs

There are also many additional benefits to using ClicBox carcassing including lower raw material use, a smaller ecological footprint and of course a much faster and easier way to assemble panels. To be precise, the technology assembles five times faster than traditional installation methods, which in turn means better productivity saving suppliers and fitters both time and money.

In terms of its physical properties, ClicBox technology features 18mm thick MFC panels, with 1mm ABS across its leading edges and 8mm solid back panelling. Constructed units feature 18mm adjustable shelves that are fully edged all round and can be positioned at one of three possible heights. Wall cabinets are 330mm deep, with an 18mm void and internal depth of 304mm, while base cabinets are 570mm deep with a 49mm void and an internal depth of 513mm. ClicBox cabinets also feature solid top and bottom panels, which are fully interchangeable without the need of cumbersome tools.

With a highly positive start and an innovative new technology, BA Clic Components is set to revolutionise the way that clients look at cabinets and kitchen furniture.

Visit www.baclicbox.com for more information.