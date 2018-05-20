Cosy Comfort On Site With The New Snickers Hoodies

Snickers Hoodies have long been favourites among professional craftsmen and women - so the new range of knitted Hoodies is bound to be a big hit.

There’s a ‘Full Zip’ or ‘Over-Head’ option and they’re the ideal combination with Snickers’ First and Second Layer Undergarments and can comfortably be worn under a jacket on chilly days.

With a contemporary design, four colour options and a double-lined hood for extra warmth, these hardworking Hoodies are great for all trades on site.

Made from a cosy, durable fabric for extra ruggedness, they’ve got an adjustable drawstring in the hood plus kangaroo handwarmer pockets at the front. They also feature an unmistakable 3D-printed Snickers logo and are ideal for company profiling.

Getting information on the new Snickers’ Hoodies is easy. You can call the Snickers Helpline on 01484 854788, checkout the website and download a digital catalogue at www.snickersworkwear.co.uk or email info@snickersworkwear.co.uk