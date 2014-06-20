Decorative adhesive-free Altro Cantata hits the right note

Altro has unveiled its latest innovation: decorative, adhesive-free Altro CantataTM flooring – designed to create maximum impact with minimum downtime. Altro Cantata’s 16 soft-look shades, which range from subtle naturals to beautifully vivid, allow you to create just the right tone with endless design possibilities.

The new flooring has been designed for use in busy environments where days of downtime and disruption are simply not an option, such as hospitals, schools and general circulation areas. Using Altro’s award-winning adhesive-free installation method, with Altro Cantata you can halve installation time compared with a traditional floor. No adhesive also means there are no odours.

Altro Cantata is a durable 2.2mm floor that can tolerate medium to heavy-duty traffic, meaning that it performs in busy spaces as you would expect from an Altro floor. It is also easy to clean, so its striking shades look good long-term. Altro Cantata holds as effectively as an Altro floor installed using adhesive, with no rucks or movement. It achieves optimum installation results and carries the Altro 10 year guarantee.

Altro Cantata is 100% recyclable post-consumer and can be re-used in other installations. Waste is minimal as only one product is used. Any leftover floor can be used elsewhere, returned to Altro, or a Recofloor collection point, for recycling. At the end of its life, it can be removed quickly and reused or recycled. And, as you would expect from Altro, Altro Cantata contains bioplasticisers and is phthalate-free.

Altro Cantata harmonises perfectly with other Altro floors, plus Altro Whiterock™ hygienic wall cladding and the Altro Fortis™ wall, door and corner protection system, allowing you to create the look and feel you want, throughout.