Do more with two tips in one bit

With more than 90 percent of tradesmen using impact drivers on a daily or weekly basis, leading hand tool and power tool accessories brand IRWIN® offers an innovative impact driver accessories program, or the Impact Performance Series.

Manufactured with heavy duty, high-grade steel, and designed with precision tip geometry, the IRWIN® Impact Double-Ended Power Bits deliver superior fitment, reduced stripping and cam-out and are able to withstand high torque outputs.

IRWIN’s Double-Ended Power Bits offer improved functionality and the convenience of having two tips in one bit, eliminating the time spent searching for a replacement bit between applications.

These bits feature IRWIN’s exclusive DoubleLok Technology™, which securely locks both ends of the bit into impact drivers and quick-change chucks.

Ian Birdsall, Sr. Brand Marketing Manager at IRWIN®, said: “The Impact Performance Series range gives tradesmen a great durable range of screwdriving accessories; the double-ended bits are innovations that will really help the trade professional do more on the job.’’

The Black Oxide finish resists corrosion so you can use your bits for longer and thanks to heavy-duty, high-grade steel they can withstand high torque output so they are perfect for even the most difficult of jobs.

The Double-Ended Power Bits join the IRWIN Impact line that includes the IRWIN® Impact Performance Series Magnetic Screw-Hold Attachment, both exclusively designed to work together for precise application for every job allowing you to do more.

