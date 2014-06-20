Dolphin Solutions launches new stylish and sustainable Excel Black range

Dolphin Solutions, the leading UK based manufacturer and global commercial washrooms solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Excel Black range. Developed after high demand from clients for a black washroom solution, it looks stylish, is sustainable and offers great value for money.

Consisting of 14 products including soap, toilet roll and paper towel dispensers, every item in the range is easy to refill with a simple, inconspicuous locking mechanism and clear viewing window for at-a-glance checking of consumable levels.

Excel Black dispensers are easy for cleaning operatives to replenish as all products feature a clear viewing window. Additionally, all the dispensers in the range are vandal proof and can be custom printed with any logo to make a customer’s washroom a discreetly branded environment. The collection is also very sustainable - the foam soap system reduces water usage by up to 20% and the no - waste toilet tissue dispenser reduces paper waste by up to 30%.

Jonathan Beattie, Managing Director of Dolphin Solutions, comments: “We officially launched the Excel Black range at this year’s Cleaning Show and it received great praise from the industry. It has been developed with both clients and cleaning operatives’ needs in mind so we’re hopeful it will be a popular choice for our customers.

Jonathan continues: “We had an increasing number of enquiries from clients for a black product that looks stylish but also had the functionality they required as well as offering value for money. So we took the time to develop a range which is sophisticated, sustainable and a pleasure to use.”

