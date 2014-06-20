Double delight for new Maxtop designs

Kitchen and bathroom worktop specialist, Maxtop Quartz Ltd, has unveiled two brand new surface designs to complement its existing range of pre-finished worktops.

Available now, Pure White and Pewter Grey will ensure the Maxtop Quartz range offers a modern selection of both sparkling and plain finishes, keeping the product portfolio fresh and on-trend.

Inspired by customer needs and preferences, the launch is in response to market demand, providing quality alternatives to solid stone surfaces.

Stephen Moss, managing director of Maxtop Quartz Ltd, commented: “The introduction of pure white and sparkling grey surfaces not only means our portfolio offers something for everyone, but also means we’re providing surfaces that complement the very latest interior trends.

“Sparkling surfaces have proven extremely popular in the existing range, so the addition of the Pewter Grey design will bolster our offering and is set to be a huge hit with retailers, who are also experiencing a surge in demand for grey products and interiors.

“Meanwhile, our Pure White design is the perfect alternative to solid white quartz, which is usually offered at a significant premium price, pushing it beyond the budget of many projects. Pure White, however, is supplied directly from the distributor’s stock and is as cost-effective as the remainder of the Maxtop Quartz range.”

The new designs will replace the company’s existing Emerald and Ochre finishes, which will be phased out in order to make way for new, on-trend surfaces, meaning customers will still have a wide choice but won’t be overloaded with options.

All Maxtop Quartz surfaces benefit from engineered enhancements, such as a patented polypropylene interior honeycomb core, which provides enhanced impact resistance, lightweight ergonomics and waterproof qualities. Providing all the beauty and strength of a solid quartz surface, without any of the drawbacks of traditional solid stone.

Stephen concluded: “We’re delighted the new surfaces are finally available and have developed some striking point of sale to support the launch.”

The company has also developed a limited-time offer for displaying retailers through its network of distributors throughout the UK and Ireland. For more information, please contact Maxtop on enquiries@maxtopquartz.co.uk.

For more information about Maxtop Quartz Ltd please visit www.maxtopquartz.co.uk o r the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Alternatively, call 0161 224 0333 or visit the Maxtop YouTube page to watch a short installation video.