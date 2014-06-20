Dunlop launches Multi-Skill Champion Competition 2017

Dunlop – the pioneering manufacturer of tiling, decorating and flooring products for the trade – is once again on the look-out for the best multi-skill construction student in the UK following the success of its inaugural competition last year.

The Dunlop Multi-Skill Champion Competition is the only one of its kind in the UK to recognise students across the UK taking the City & Guilds Construction Skills (6219) qualification.

The competition culminates in the Grand Final in June with students being tested on their tiling and decorating skills. As an added element this year, finalists will also be tested on their carpentry and joinery skills – a core element of the qualification.

Judges at the Grand Final this year include multi-award winning carpenter Nicola Butcher, aka “The Female Chippy”, Wayne de Wet, professional decorator, renowned industry expert and former Dulux Select Decorator of the Year Grand Winner and Dave Rowley, lead judge for the national SkillBuild finals for wall and floor tiling and Training Manager at Dunlop.

Back in June 2016, 14 year-old Kenneth Sylvester from Doncaster College took home the title of Dunlop Multi-Skill Champion 2016 and more than £1000 worth of tools and products after triumphing in the Grand Final at the manufacturer’s Innovation and Technology Centre in Stoke-on-Trent.

WATCH highlights from last year’s Grand Final - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHy3RE-xGLk



Debi Boulton, Sales and Marketing Manager, said: “Last year’s competition was a phenomenal success with eighteen students aged from 14 to 40 from colleges across the UK taking part in our Grand Final.

“Kenneth was a deserved winner and proved that whatever your age, if you work hard enough you can achieve anything you want. Multi-skill students are often overlooked and under supported compared with other trades, but as the tradespeople of tomorrow they deserve support and recognition.

“This competition is a great way of showcasing their skills and providing them with the tools and training to succeed in their chosen careers.”

As a leading manufacturer for the trade and key training partner for colleges, Dunlop supports each college who enter students into the competition by providing free training product and learning materials.

What’s more, each college who enters the competition will be visited by a Dunlop Product Support Technicians to give free training and present a trophy to the individual nominated by the college to compete in the Grand Final.

For more information or to enter the competition, colleges should emailgbirks@building-adhesives.com or phone 01782 591120.