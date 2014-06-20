EGGER flooring helps Wyder reach new heights!

EGGER UK’s new OSB HDX 30 mm load-bearing panels have been used by Wyder Engineered Timber Systems Ltd as part of a £250,000 expansion to its manufacturing facility near Preston in Lancashire.

Wyder, which celebrates its 10th anniversary next year, specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of I Joist Flooring and engineered wood products to the UK construction industry.

The company has expanded its production facilities on-site by creating a 280 sq.m mezzanine level using EGGER OSB HDX boards to house modern, spacious offices for its growing workforce, new meeting rooms, catering and washroom facilities.

Dave Williams, Company Director at Wyder Engineered Timber Systems, said: “We’ve made a significant investment to expand and remodel the existing factory this year. This has enabled us to increase our manufacturing capacity and house a new roof truss production facility which will launch in January 2017.

“Installing a mezzanine floor has enabled us to reclaim what was otherwise wasted space. The mezzanine level is three times the size of the original area located on the ground floor. Our new purpose-built premises have doubled the space we need to enable the business to grow.

“We specified EGGER OSB HDX panels to create the substrate floor for the mezzanine level because of its performance. The panels are denser and stronger than traditional 38mm chipboard and offer superior insulation and sound reduction from the factory noise below.

“Although the sheet sizes are larger, the new boards are actually lighter and easier to handle than traditional 38 mm chipboard panels.”

EGGER UK specialises in the design and manufacture of structural flooring boards for use in both residential and commercial build projects throughout the UK and Ireland.

The high cost of moving premises is leading many businesses to look at installing mezzanine floors as a way of utilising space.

Produced using a special recipe, EGGER OSB HDX is a game changer for those involved in mezzanine flooring projects. The new 30mm structural flooring board is ideal for use in industrial, commercial and warehouse flooring applications – being wider, lighter and stronger than conventional 38mm boards, as well as having higher load points and UDLs.

Dan Soulsby, EGGER UK's Category Manager for Building Products, explains: "As businesses grow they often seek to relocate their premises in order to expand their operations. A more economical answer could be to consider installing a mezzanine floor in the existing premises. This allows the potential of doubling the area for a one-off cost.”

“EGGER OSB HDX is ideal for this application as it provides the strength and stiffness required for a mezzanine floor, plus a whole host of additional benefits to the installer. It truly is an innovation in mezzanine flooring! We’re always pushing the boundaries with our products to offer customers innovation and excellent quality solutions for their projects.”