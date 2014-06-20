Essence and Concetto Professional for today’s kitchens:

GROHE has just launched two new additions to its Professional range, the Essence and Concetto professional style kitchen taps. The products’ attractive design and ease of use offers a unique level of comfort and convenience that help make kitchen chores more efficient and fun.

Carefully considered professional features

An indispensable feature for kitchen professionals and amateur chefs is a professional spray that offers easy switching between spray action and the normal flow of water. Every detail of the taps has been carefully considered to ensure superior ergonomics are at the forefront of the design.

The new GrohFlexx technology makes the spray particularly mobile for a wide variety of uses. A silicon hose with an integrated metal spring allows users to freely twist and turn the spray through a full 360 degree range. From washing vegetables to rinsing plates to filling tall vases, the optimised operating radius with maximum manoeuvrability means that every chore is completed in no time at all.

Once the job is done, the professional spray easily re-attaches to the completely turnable spray arm. The new GROHE EasyDock M technology uses a powerful magnet in the holder to guide the spray back to its ideal docking position. Simplicity of use and comfortable handling is at the core of GROHE’s innovative product development, and the GROHE EasyDock M technology is the latest example of product solutions designed by GROHE R&D engineers made entirely with the user’s practical needs and requirements in mind.

Pared back elegance

Excellent engineering is only the first step in creating a perfect GROHE product. The next step happens at the GROHE in-house design studio where the tap starts to take shape. Rigorously pared down to their essential lines, Essence and Concetto Professional are distinguished by their particularly slim and streamlined body built around an advanced 28 millimetre cartridge. Concealing this high-performance component in such an elegant and sensual cylinder casing is a design feat in itself.

Another feature, which is equally functional and decorative, is the silicon hose which is particularly easy to keep clean. While Concetto taps all come with a hose in Matt Black, the Essence tap is available in finishes of Matt Sheer Marble, Matt Dark Grey and Matt Dark Brown, in addition to the Matt Black hose, which is fitted as standard. Replacing the hose is yet another user-friendly and simple function of the product, making it easy to switch from one colour to another, allowing for a visually co-ordinated kitchen aesthetic. 3

The colourful world of Essence Professional

To celebrate the product launch in style, GROHE will offer a limited edition version of the product with a hose in a choice of the seven colours of the rainbow; yellow, orange, red, pink, purple, green and blue.

Concetto and Essence Professional – engineered and designed to meet the exacting standards of today’s professional and amateur chefs.

www.grohe.co.uk