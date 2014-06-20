Eurocell locks up deal with Security Hardware

Eurocell – the UK’s leading manufacturer, distributor and recycler of window, door, conservatory and roofline products – has announced the acquisition of PVC-U Window and Door hardware distributor, Security Hardware Ltd. With a turnover of approximately £4 million, Willenhall-based Security Hardware is a major supplier of domestic security hardware products and services the trade, merchanting and maintenance sectors through multi-channel operations – trade counter, direct sales and online.

Specialising in domestic PVC-U door locks; door security hardware; window locks and window hardware; the company also offers – beyond PVC-U – a range of products for timber and composite door security. With 3000+ lines from all major brands – such as Maco, Winkhaus, Millenco and Mila – Security Hardware has a solution for the clear majority of new or replacement installation and applications – including the obsolete. The company offers same day dispatch nationwide on orders placed before 15.00 hrs.

The acquisition enables Eurocell to grow its own hardware sales, the Security Hardware business and deliver a comprehensive hardware service to trade customers through its extensive branch network, now numbering almost 170 outlets. This combined distribution network will prove invaluable to both national and local contractors, in building and maintenance, seeking rapid supply of the vast majority of popular hardware security goods.

Commenting on the acquisition, Security Hardware Managing Director Nigel Ridgway said, “With 30 years’ experience in the door and window industry, and with an intense focus on quality and customer service; the Security Hardware fit with Eurocell feels like a great one and is bound to benefit both businesses. Using our expertise, we are continuing to expand our range in this category, while the group can look forward to more products being rolled out across its fast-growing branch network. It’s a win for everyone”.

Mark Kelly, Eurocell CEO, commented: said: “We’re delighted to welcome Security Hardware into the Eurocell group. It’s truly exciting to align with a business with such a track record of success, and one that complements the Eurocell business model so perfectly”.