Fein Power Tools launches the Supercut, the most powerful mains oscillating multi tool

Following the successful launch of the AFSC18QSL FEIN is now proud to announce the release of the new SuperCut Construction FSC500QSL. Both versions of the SuperCut are the most powerful OMT’s available and are equipped with FEIN’s innovative Starlock Max tool mounting system.

The Starlock Max system allows the user to change accessories in less than three seconds, so more time can be devoted to the task in hand. In addition the FSC500QSL can now use all types of Starlock blades (Starlock, Starlock Plus and Starlock Max) whereas its predecessor (the FSC2.0Q) was restricted to just the SuperCut blades unless an adaptor was fitted.

Both the corded and cordless FEIN SuperCut machines feature the latest innovative design, which fully decouples the self-supported motor from the motor housing by using flexible dampening elements. The result of which has meant that FEIN has been able to reduce the vibration in each machine by an amazing 70 per cent. In turn, this has then reduced the noise of the each machine by 50 per cent. With the ergonomic design the new SuperCut can be continually used by tradespeople for high load applications over sustained periods.

The mains-powered FEIN SuperCut Construction FSC500QSL has a 450W FEIN high power motor, which achieves up to 45 per cent more work progress and delivers even more precise results than its predecessor. The FSC500QSL is now available in the UK from FEIN dealers as a machine and Systainer case only option with a RRP of £329.95 (excl. VAT) and with the specialist kit versions with an RRP of £411.95 (excl. VAT).

Chris Bull, Managing Director for FEIN Power Tools in the UK, commented: “FEIN now has 50 years’ experience of developing and manufacturing oscillating power tools and we have used the full breadth of our knowledge to develop the new SuperCut machines. Due to the patented Starlock mounting system there are many new accessories and therefore applications that these machines can be used for, which is exciting for the user.”

To find your nearest dealer or to find out more information about FEIN, please visit www.fein-uk.co.uk