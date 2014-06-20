Fibrelite.com A New Website for a New Era in Composite Covers

In 1980 Fibrelite launched the world’s first composite manhole cover. In 2017, as the UK prepares for a record £500 billion infrastructure spend, Fibrelite’s ultra-customisable composite covers and underground enclosures remain the industry standard.

As demand for stronger, lighter and more durable materials increases, Fibrelite continues to invest in technology - designing, developing, manufacturing and rapidly bringing new solutions to market. The new website is a perfect example.

Created to showcase Fibrelite’s endlessly evolving product portfolio and reflect their design-to-delivery capabilities, fibrelite.com is a new website for a new era. Inspired to simplify the transition to composite, it showcases the widest range of GRP access covers and underground enclosures available.

Designed to accommodate the increasing variety of internet usage, the new site delivers a consistent user experience on desktop, mobile and tablet – allowing users everywhere to intuitively navigate by product, select specifications, download technical information and request quotes.

Customers can also access over three decades of expertise, including instructional brochures, installation guides, manuals and test reports.

A vast library of case studies demonstrates Fibrelite’s ability to provide local support globally, develop covering solutions for different industries and manufacture bespoke products to suit every application.

Any project. Any application. Any specification.

fibrelite.com