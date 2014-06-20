Finishing wood floors

The oak floor was treated using a combination of Bona White primer and Bona Traffic Natural polyurethane lacquer. The client wanted a surface with a natural look and feel but with no chance of any golden or rich tones - which were inhibited by using one coat of Bona White primer before the application of the Bona Traffic Natural top coat. Bona manufactures a compatible range of primers and lacquers for wood floors which can be selected and combined to achieve whatever look and surface performance is required – fine more information at bona.com