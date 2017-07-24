Franke adds more Spark to its best-selling Pro Value range

Franke’s Spark single and 1.5 bowl inset stainless steel sinks are the latest contemporary designs to be added to best-selling Pro-Value range, designed to offer exceptional quality and style at prices within most budgets. The Spark sinks are also two of 22 sink models available in the new dual-branded Housebuilder Range from Franke and Carron Phoenix, complete with BIM codes.

The sinks are precision-engineered with a silk finish and feature a sleek, linear design. For added flexibility, both models are fully reversible to suit many different kitchen layouts and include the assurance of a 50 year guarantee.

The Spark SKX 611-86 single bowl model measures 860 x 500mm and fits neatly into a 450mm cabinet, with a generously-sized 340 x 420 x 160mm bowl. The 1.5 bowl Spark SKX 651 measures 1000 x 500mm and fits a 600mm cabinet, with a sizable 340 x 420 x 160mm main bowl plus a useful half-bowl measuring 170 x 280 x 80mm.

The Spark sinks provide access to Franke’s renowned quality and design at entry-level prices, with the single bowl sink costing only £134 and the 1.5 bowl model offering excellent value for money at £179. Prices include VAT.

For further information, contact Franke on tel: 0161 436 6280 or visit www.franke.co.uk