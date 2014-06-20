Gorilla Tape Reveals Biggest Advertising Campaign Yet

Gorilla Tape is the focus of a new TV advertising campaign, launching in April and to be aired across mainstream channels including Sky Sports, ITV Breakfast, Channel 5 and Sky 1, throughout 2017.

Nielson data has shown that Gorilla Glue accounted for almost half of the total media spend in the adhesives and tapes category in 2016 and the new Gorilla Tape advert forms part of the biggest annual media budget to date for this market leading brand.

The new Gorilla Tape advert is the latest TV advert to launch as part of Gorilla Glue’s £4 million heavyweight advertising campaign, that includes national TV advertising, national and trade press advertising, outdoor and digital advertising, PR and social media activity and below the line support.

Managing Director of Gorilla Glue Europe, Simon Damp, said: “Gorilla Tape is the premium duct tape brand in the UK and in 2016 we spent 20 times more than our closest competitor. We are now looking to extend the awareness of this market leading product even further, with the new TV advert forming part of our biggest TV advertising campaign to date.

“Gorilla Glue has been on TV for over two years, consistently, and we have more than doubled our media spend in 2017. We have seen a direct uplift in sales and the adhesive and tape category has directly benefited from our continued investment in media spend. We will support retailers by raising awareness for the Gorilla Glue brand across a wide marketing mix, that will continue to drive consumers in-store.”

Additional support for retailers from Gorilla Glue includes in-store marketing support and a national network of account managers.

To find out more about Gorilla Glue visit www.gorillaglue.com