Greater customer choice with new Fibo wall panel designs

Bathroom and wet room wall panel manufacturer Fibo UK has recently added new designs to Marcato Tile, its popular premium panel range.

Launched in 2014 with nine designs, the Marcato Tile collection grew in popularity and further decors were added. The newest products include the smooth, wood-effect Acacia and Marina Grey Oak; the soft brown, textured Palermo – named after the southern Italian city; and Athen White – a brilliant off-white high gloss panel which, when used with other designs, is perfect for creating feature walls.

With its distinctive designs, Fibo bathroom and wet room panels are a stylish, yet practical way of enhancing walls. Fibo’s unique Aqualock system makes wall panels quick and easy to install, and they can be fitted directly to walls, tiles or stud partitioning.

Designed with high-end domestic and commercial projects in mind, the Marcato range has 3D grooves which replicate a grouting effect. This unique and authentic feature gives the look and feel of premium traditional tiles.

Fibo’s Managing Director Scott Beattie comments, “The Marcato Tile is the perfect choice for those wanting a sophisticated, high-quality finish to their bathroom or wet room, without the hassle of tiling.” He adds, “We’ve expanded the collection to give customers greater choice and more creativity when considering their bathroom design.”

Made from laminated birch, with PVC or anodised aluminium profile edges, the high pressure laminate surface is bonded to a specially developed, high quality 9mm 7-layer WBP Plywood core with a balancer laminate on the reverse. Fibo’s precision-engineered wall panels come with a market-leading 15 year guarantee.

To find out how your projects can benefit from Fibo’s innovative wall panels call 01494 771 242. Visit www.fibo.co.uk and follow @Fibo_UK on Twitter.

Image: Fibo bathroom and wet room panels are a stylish, yet practical way of enhancing walls

Fibo is the European market leader in bathroom and wet room laminate panels. Established in Norway in 1952, it experienced significant growth in Europe leading to its launch as Respatex in the UK in 1981. Respatex was rebranded as Fibo in 2016, aligning the UK business to its European brand. Over £14m was recently invested in the Norwegian factory and HQ to double capacity and support the growth programme in the UK.

Fibo’s wall panels are a stylish yet practical way of enhancing walls, from high-end domestic projects and hotels, to leisure centres and social housing. They are perfect for both refurbishment and new construction projects with panels fitted directly to existing walls, including tiles, or onto stud partitioning. Fibo’s unique Aqualock system means that the wall panels are quick and easy to install – up to five times faster than tiles. The simple tongue-and-groove system means that contractors don’t need to sub-contract the job to tilers, saving further time and money.

Made from laminated birch, with PVC or anodised aluminium profile edges, the high pressure laminate surface is bonded to a specially developed high quality 9mm 7-layer WBP Plywood core with a balancer laminate on the reverse. Panels are manufactured to ISO 9001 quality standard and are available in matt, mid gloss and high gloss finishes.

There are five bathroom collections to choose from: Traditional, Colour Splash, Traditional Plus, Classic Tile and Marcato Tile, ensuring a panel solution for every market and every budget. Fibo’s superior Classic Tile and Marcato Tile ranges also benefit from 3D grooves to replicate a grouting effect – a unique and authentic feature giving the look and feel of premium traditional tiles.

Fibo wall panels come with a market-leading 15-year guarantee. They provide a high quality and long lasting surface that is every bit as effective as a tiled one, but without the disadvantages - no grouting to clean and replace, no mould growth, low maintenance, shorter installation time and lower fitting costs.

With two warehouses in England and Scotland, Fibo panels are supplied through a growing network of builders’ merchants.