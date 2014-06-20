Grundfos ALPHA3 perfectly in balance

The new Grundfos ALPHA3 redefines what a small domestic circulator can do. Filled with useful features and robust hardware, the circulator raises the bar for efficiency and reliability in domestic circulators, even in the toughest systems.

When combined with the ALPHA Reader the ALPHA3 uses a light sensor to read data communication from the pump and send it to a smart device. The installer then follows some easy steps to hydronically balance the heating system. This solution means that complex data collection and calculations are done automatically in the GO Balance app.

This is a huge improvement on existing market solutions as time and costs are substantially reduced as the ability to read key data remotely benefits installers and homeowners alike, and a correctly balanced domestic radiator or underfloor heating system can generate savings ranging from 7% to 20% on the heating bill.

The savings don’t end there as with an energy efficiency index of just 0.15, the Grundfos ALPHA3 is the most energy-efficient circulator in its class, it analyses the pattern of use and automatically adjusts the power output down to as little as 3W when the demand is low, offering an energy saving of 87% compared to regular pumps. So welcome to the market’s most reliable and durable circulator, with the added benefit of substantial savings on heating bills through quick and easy hydronic balancing. Making it as easy as 1-2-ALPHA3.