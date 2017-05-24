History colours design

Dramatic wall design at the refurbished Tottenham Court Road Underground Station is reminding the public just how stunning centuries old terrazzo materials can be when specified for walls and floors. Here, TRI Contracting has used terrazzo to restore the iconic Eduardo Paolozzi mosaic work and it is a stunning example of how the material can brighten and interest. everyday life.

One of the greatest changes in architectural design in recent years has been the resurgence and use of colour to avoid the drabness of postwar buildings and to exploit the potential of what both traditional and modern materials can offer. For the architect and designer, colour has now become a key component of design rather than a finishing touch.

Colour has become another tool; with which to enhance the character and ambience of a building. For example, changes in metal manufacture have enabled intense panels of colour to brighten façades. Similarly, a recognition of the qualities and durability of traditional terrazzo craftsmanship has provided designers with yet another choice of material and a palette of colours.

Terrazzo flooring is extremely hardwearing and will outlast almost all other types of floor coupled with the lowest possible cycle costs. It offers pattern and shapes with varying levels of finish from honed to polished or designed with decorative graphics by water jet cutting.

