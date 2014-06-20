Hydrotech MM6125 hot melt waterproofing – independently verified 30% recycled content

Independently verified by Underwriters Laboratories, Alumasc’s Hydrotech MM6125 Hot Melt contains 30% post-consumer recycled content, making it the choice of responsible professionals working in increasingly sustainable environment.

Along with the basic bituminous element, Hydrotech is a unique combination of recycled materials, including rubber crumb from used tyres, process oil and inert fillers – products typically disposed of via landfill.

REACH Compliance

Hydrotech is also fully compliant with the REACH legislation (Re

gistration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals), which originated as a mandatory regulation of the European Union and was implemented to improve the protection of human health and the environment from the risks that can be posed by some materials.

Sustainability

Not only does Hydrotech contain sustainable raw materials, the primary energy source used in its manufacture is hydro-electric power.

These manufacturing procedures are independently audited to the ISO9001 Quality Management Standard, and Hydrotech – which has over 50 years of proven zero project failures worldwide on projects of all types and sizes - is imported under Alumasc’s ISO14001 Environmental Management system. This ensures that upstream production processes are monitored for their environmental impact and careful consideration is given to the packaging, transport and disposal, in order to deliver as sustainable a construction product as practicable.

Further details about Alumasc’s full range of waterproofing systems are available from www.alumascroofing.co.uk, or by calling 0333 5771 500.