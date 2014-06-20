New 3” handmade bricks for North & Midlands

Imperial Bricks has launched a new range of 3” handmade bricks after identifying demand in the North and Midlands. The new bricks are available in a rustic red shade in three different textures and perfectly match imperial sized bricks commonly found in the North and Midlands. They are ideal for historic buildings that require renovation - or new builds looking for a more traditional character.

The "3” Facing,brick is a neater, more finely textured brick typically used on front facades. The small "3” Handmade and "3” Reclamation Handmade (a heavily weathered version of the former) are coarser textured to create a more established, aged look. The bricks are fully frost-resistant with an F2 rating.

Imperial Bricks also offers a bespoke brick weathering service for refurbishment of properties that are listed or in conservation areas that must adhere to strict planning rules. This means specifiers can match existing period brickwork exactly so any restoration work blends in seamlessly.

Jason Hughes, Managing Director of Imperial Bricks adds: “The regional variations in bricks can be seen across the country – from London yellows and rich oranges in the Midlands to deep blues in the North. Our vast range of 35 bricks means we are able to precisely match the regional clay and local architecture, with less wastage than reclaimed bricks.”