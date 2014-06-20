Innovation Delivered

Comar 10 offers a new departure; a Passivhaus Certified “B” product with U-values as low as 0.66 coupled with processes that cut manufacturing costs by up to 70%.
• The Comar 10 window range includes:
• Inward opening, tilt & turn and fixed lights and are internally beaded and glazed.
• U-values as low as 0.66 W/m2K
• Cut manufacturing costs by 70%
• Certified by Passivhaus Institute for cool temperature areas
• Future-proof & energy saving
• High thermal insulation with ground breaking technology
• 90mm deep outer frames
• Minimal care & maintenance
For further information about Comar Architectural Aluminium Systems, please visit. www.comar-alu.co.uk