Internation mark of quality for ISO-Chemie’s Tape

LEADING European foam tape manufacturer ISO-CHEMIE has won an international quality award for its sealing tape ISO-BLOCO 600.

The tape, which can seal joints up to 42 mm in prefabricated concrete, brick work, curtain walling and cladding, has gained the prestigious RAL quality mark.

RAL is seen in Germany and internationally as a symbol for product quality and ISO-BLOCO 600 has been recognised for its high performance joint sealing, airtightness and weather resistance capabilities.

The versatile ISO BLOCO 600 range can be used to provide effective gap seals to accommodate expansion and movement while remaining permeable to trapped water and water vapour – similar to a flexible breathable style material for the building facade.

Quick and easy-to-apply, the self-adhesive ISO BLOCO 600 tapes can be used to seal joints providing excellent thermal and acoustic insulation properties. Product can accommodate a temperature range of -30° to +90° and is impermeable to driving rain with a minimum of 600 Pa, making it one of the best performing tapes in its class.

Once installed, a building is better protected from elemental factors like wind, dust and moisture ingress by accommodating the changes in structural movement caused by environmental, cyclical and settlement factors.

Presented at ISO CHEMIE’s Aalen headquarters in Germany as the firm marked 40 years as a sealants’ manufacturer, Andy Swift, the UK national sales manager, said: “ISO-CHEMIE has a strong commitment to providing customers with high quality innovative product, so gaining the RAL seal of approval is another significant achievement for us.”

RAL quality-assured joint sealing tapes require regular testing to DIN 18542 for airtightness and resistance to driving rain up to at least 600 Pa. The quality and testing requirements demand both monthly in-house monitoring and a biannual external inspection by a neutral testing institute. These characteristics must be maintained beyond 10 years of natural weathering - this is checked on an annual basis.

In testing, ISO-BLOCO 600 met all the requirements concerning temperature stability range, thermal conductivity, building material class B1, resistance to vapour diffusion, BG 1 classification, resistance to driving rain of at least 600 Pa, joint permeability above a-values up to 0.1 m³/[h•m•(daPa)n] and soundproofing values up to 58 dB. It also received positive results for suitability for overpainting and compatibility with adjacent materials.

For more information contact Andrew Swift, national sales manager, ISO CHEMIE. Tel. HYPERLINK "tel:07837%20337220" 07837 337220 or email HYPERLINK "mailto:a.swift@iso-chemie.co.uk" a.swift@iso-chemie.co.uk