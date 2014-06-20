Introducing the METROPOLIS grating

Ductile iron gratings on surface water drainage channels don’t necessarily need to be utilitarian in appearance with geometric slots or meshes.

Inspired by the patterns made by water flowing down a stream, the surface design of the Hauraton METROPOLIS grating is reminiscent of the ART NOUVEAU style and later ART DECO period. Planners and landscape architects can now choose this grating to add a touch of class to their schemes in historic and pre-modern townscapes or any surface drainage project where an aesthetic, more decretive look is desired.

The METROPOLIS grating is sold separately to fit FASERFIX® KS channels or factory fitted to RECYFIX® PRO channels. Gratings are available in nominal widths of 100mm and 200 mm Sizing details for FASERFIX® KS 100 and FASERFIX® KS 200, with METROPOLIS gratings can be found in the Hauraton CIVILS catalogue. Sizing details for RECYFIX® PRO 100 and RECYFIX® PRO 200, with METROPOLIS gratings can be found in the Hauraton LANDSCAPE catalogue. The channels provide a loading capacity up to Class D400. All METROPOLIS grating are finished in anti-corrosion, Black KTL finish.

Tim Connolly, Managing Director of Hauraton Limited says, “The introduction of the METROPOLIS grating into the UK is another example of how Hauraton is keen to design new products in response to customer demand”.