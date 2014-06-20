ISM LAUNCHES NEW IP CONNECT RANGE

Intergrated Security Manufacturing (ISM), a leader in the design, development and manufacture of door entry and intercoms, has launched a new portfolio of IP-based solutions.

The range comprises a selection of outdoor panels and indoor monitors to target specifiers and M&E consultants considering door entry and access control products for new build developments and refurbishments of apartment buildings.

Grant Jenkins, who heads up ISM’s Door entry division, says the new products complement the existing Ultimate stable of Intercoms and door entry equipment that are already well-established in the UK:

There has already been a great deal of interest in not only the new IP Connect range as a standalone solution, but also how they can be integrated with our existing intercom, door entry products and the award-winning Genesys 2 ISMS.”

