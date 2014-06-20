Iso-Bloco one has rapid window construction sealing covered

IMPROVED sealing of windows is provided by ISO-BLOCO ONE foam tape available from leading supplier ISO-CHEMIE.

The multi-purpose foam tape enables installers to quickly and easily seal windows from inside the building during construction, avoiding the need to use time consuming and costly external access systems like scaffolding and ladders.

This can provide cost savings of up to 70% when compared to traditional three component systems - hiring access systems, with the associated health and safety issues, can add significantly to the overall cost of a new build or renovation project.

Moreover, because the foam sealant can be used in the wet and rain the installation of windows can be undertaken regardless of external weather conditions, avoiding time consuming and costly delays.

This can add-up to potential savings of hundreds of pounds per day, ISO CHEMIE estimates.

Self-adhesive ISO BLOCO ONE provides a high-performance seal for window and door joints up to 30mm wide and is impermeable to driving rain at a minimum of 1,000 Pa – 66% higher reliability than most conventional joint sealing tapes.

The internal air tight seal has been tested at 1000 Pa pressure difference (20 times more than UK Building Regulations.) and found to give less than 0.1 m³ of air loss. At the same time, depending on tape width, it will also supply a U-Value of 0.55 and reduce sound by 63 dB, straight from the box.

Once installed, the tape ensures structures are better protected from elemental factors like wind, dust and moisture ingress by accommodating the changes in structural movement caused by environmental, cyclical and settlement factors. Product complies with energy saving regulations (EnEV) on windows and doors as well as the RAL quality assurance association and can accommodate extremes of temperature changes, from -30°C to + 80°C.

BLOCO ONE offers a single product ‘fit and forget’ solution for fast and effective sealing based around the European RAL principles of three level sealing - the inside seal area is more airtight than the external one, allowing any trapped moisture inside the joint, or within the wall, to escape outwards rather than into the building.

The external seal area provides weather resistance and breathability, while the intermediate seal area provides extra thermal and acoustic properties and the internal one air tightness and humidity regulation.

ISO-CHEMIE is one of Europe’s main producers of impregnated foam sealants, specialising in the manufacturer of foam products from polyethylene (EPE), polypropylene (EPP) and polyurethane (PUR) using the latest production techniques. The company’s UK technical and distribution operation is based in the North East of England, supported by a dedicated logistics service to ensure customer orders are completed as quickly and efficiently as possible (usually next-day delivery). More at www.iso-chemie.co.uk