It’s a new angle as Eurocell elevates Skypod range

Building upon the success of the market-leading Skypod range of PVC-U skylights, Eurocell is launching its latest model - SkypodAcute. As the name suggests, the new addition features a steeper pitch: 350 in fact, a full 150 more than the current design.

The new 350 pitch is visually very different to the standard 200, making it suitable for more commercial applications such as schools, colleges, hospitals and offices, where this pitch degree is better suited to larger, multi-storey buildings. This market tends to be dominated by aluminium products, so the arrival of the new Skypod provides an aesthetically pleasing and cost-effective alternative for the installer to offer customers.

Skypod Acute sports the same stylish, narrow glazing bars and generous sightlines for residential properties as the rest of theSkypod range. Furthermore, its square format now fits an even smaller aperture, allowing even more light into parts of the home that previously was not possible. In addition, no sidebars are needed on sizes up to 1.5m x 2.75m, so further improving sightlines and letting in more natural light.

Installation is quick and straightforward. Everything needed is supplied ‘out of the box’ and even the screw holes are pre-drilled for accuracy and convenience.