JJI-Joists the versatile answer for floors, walls and roofs

Using I-Joists in place of solid timber joists for floor installations in domestic housing is now so commonplace as to be unremarkable. A combination of light weight, resistance to bending and dimensional stability has made I-Joists a firm favourite with builders across the UK. And first choice amongst the builders is the James Jones & Sons Ltd JJI-Joist, which is the UK market leader with an estimated 40% market share.

What is less well known however is the versatility of JJI-Joists in being used for much more than just floor systems. JJI-Joists are now commonly used as wall studs where the range of depths available and 9mm web make them ideal where thermal efficiency and depth of insulation are paramount.

A lot of architects are turning to JJI-Joists when designing to Passivhaus standards for just these benefits. JJi-Joists are also being increasingly used in roof structures as well. James Jones & Sons pioneered the Intelli-Roof concept over a decade ago; where cassette panels, formed using JJI-Joists and OSB sheets, are used to create a fully insulated ‘room in a roof’. As the cassettes are craned into place in sections, the process of getting a watertight roof onto a building is much, much faster than conventional construction methods – the record, using Intelli-Roof cassettes is seven house roofs in one day on a site.

Today the cassette roof principle has been widely adopted, and not just for houses. JJI-Joist based cassettes are ideal where larger spans – up to 12 metres - are required, such as schools and leisure facilities. • UK Manufactured • Market leader • FSC and PEFC Certified • BIM compatible • Best resourced design & engineering back up

JJI-Joists offer the largest range of standard sizes on the UK market and come with full FSC and PEFC certification. For those designers and builders concerned about the carbon footprint of their project, uniquely JJI-Joist production has been independently audited to PAS 2050 standards, meaning that James Jones is able to advise the CO2E negative figure embodied in the JJIs for every project. A typical 3 bed detached house from a mainstream builder will store around 400kg of CO2E in the floor system alone. The high grade solid timber flanges and OSB3 web mean that JJI-Joists are easy to work with on site as you can nail and screw into the flange and service holes are easily cut in the web itself.

But it’s not just the versatility and ease of use that make JJI-Joists so popular. The joists are manufactured in the UK at the James Jones’ Forres plant. The plant has recently benefitted from over £4.5 Million investment, including a new high-speed finger-jointing line, and we recently announced a further £7 Million investment on a new I-Joist assembly line resulting in Europe’s most modern I-Joist manufacturing facility and greater manufacturing capacity and flexibility with the ability to meet the needs of customers more effectively.

The JJI-Joist design and engineering teams are also based in Forres and, by working with the field based technical sales team means that James Jones & Sons is able to offer the best resourced support in the market. The JJI-Joists themselves are sold through a network of distributors across the UK, as well as France and Benelux, all of whom have fully trained staff and full access to the bespoke James Jones Floormaster software which means they can give architects, engineers and builders an optimum design solution for any project. The software is also fully BIM compatible if required for larger buildings. To help customers JamesJones has produced a comprehensive technical manual which details layouts, fixing details and installation guides. To find out more about using JJI-Joists in your project please visit www.jamesjones.co.uk/ewp